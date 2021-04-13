Warmest day of the year expected today

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A 99 year old record high temperature is in jeopardy of being tied today as we deal with the warmest day of 2021 so far.
TODAY.
Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80’s. Dry weather will remain in place for one more day. Clouds will move in throughout the day and will hang around overnight. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the middle 50’s.
TOMORROW.
Expect a partly sunny sky Wednesday and a dry start to the day before isolated rain showers move in during the evening. Rain chances are not great, but keeping an umbrella with you would not be a bad idea. Temperatures tomorrow will warm into the middle 80’s during the afternoon before falling to near 60° overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Behind a cold front we will be cooler on Thursday with highs in the middle 70’s. A few showers are possible, but overall we stay dry. The rest of the 7 day forecast will remain mostly dry with a few rain chances here and there.
