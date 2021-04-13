|
Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Milledgeville resident wants to bring awareness to a disease that took her husband in 2015.
Debi Crawford lost her husband to Pulmonary Fibrosis, and wanted to do something in his memory. So she combined her love for cooking and created a cookbook.
Cook. Eat. Breath has over 100 contributors and 404 recipes. The book is $20, and half of the money is donated to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Crawford says her hope is to help others through her cookbook. She hopes to sell at least 500 of the 600 books, reaching her goal of raising $5000.
“It means hope, it means that maybe somebody else will live longer,” said Crawford.
Each recipe in the cookbook has a note from each person that contributed.
You can get the book at three locations in Milledgeville:
- Bodyplex Gym on Columbia St.
- New Image Hair Salon
- The Red Door Antique Shop
Debi said the antique shop displaying the book meant a lot to her, because her husband loved antique shops.
You can also order one for a $5 at cookeatbreathe@gmail.com.