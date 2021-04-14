Cold fronts bring rain and cooler temps Thursday

|
We are saying goodbye to clear skies and above average temperatures after today, as clouds have started to push in.
Overnight a cold front will continue to push into Middle Georgia bringing a chance for showers, mainly during the morning Thursday.
Although we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, widespread thunderstorms are not expected.
A second cold front will begin to clear out the cloud cover by the afternoon and usher in a trend of cooler temperatures.
Friday will be a pretty quiet day with highs in the low 70’s and partly cloudy skies.
Rain will be returning to Middle Georgia Saturday during the early morning hours.
Once again, a few thunderstorms are possible for the weekend, but severe weather is not expected.
Rain will be keeping it quite cool across the area on Saturday with our highs limited to the mid 60’s.
Rain totals across Middle Georgia will range anywhere from 1/2″ to 1-1/4″ depending on where the main axis of moisture sets up.
A few lingering showers will be possible on Sunday, but I mainly expect a return of sunshine to the area.
Mostly dry weather will continue through much of next week with plenty of sunshine and highs slowly warming into the upper 70’s.