Cold fronts bring rain and cooler temps Thursday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

We are saying goodbye to clear skies and above average temperatures after today, as clouds have started to push in.

Overnight a cold front will continue to push into Middle Georgia bringing a chance for showers, mainly during the morning Thursday.

Although we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, widespread thunderstorms are not expected.

A second cold front will begin to clear out the cloud cover by the afternoon and usher in a trend of cooler temperatures.

Friday will be a pretty quiet day with highs in the low 70’s and partly cloudy skies.

Rain will be returning to Middle Georgia Saturday during the early morning hours.

Once again, a few thunderstorms are possible for the weekend, but severe weather is not expected.

Rain will be keeping it quite cool across the area on Saturday with our highs limited to the mid 60’s.

Rain totals across Middle Georgia will range anywhere from 1/2″ to 1-1/4″ depending on where the main axis of moisture sets up.

A few lingering showers will be possible on Sunday, but I mainly expect a return of sunshine to the area.

Mostly dry weather will continue through much of next week with plenty of sunshine and highs slowly warming into the upper 70’s.

Previous articleFVSU has new ways to reach minority farmers
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.