Demolition begins for Macon-Bibb blight removal plan

Photo by Peyton Lewis.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 7 blighted properties are marked for demolition on Wednesday.

In efforts to improve local neighborhoods, Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller declared 57 blighted properties were public nuisances. The county’s Department of Code Enforcement sent out notices to the owners of those properties, offering a chance to make improvements.  37 property owners did not respond. As a result, the county is preparing those structures for demolition.

Miller says 30 blighted houses are coming down in the next 30 days. The first 7 come down Wednesday, including structures located at:
  • 308 Old Mast Cove
  • 4233 Pinson Street
  • 4236 Pinson Street
  • 628 Carman Place
  • 734 Carman Place
  • 4036 Worsham Avenue
  • 4210 Dorothy Avenue

Code Enforcement identified 70 additional blighted properties that could be torn down during a second round of demolitions.

