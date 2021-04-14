Demolition begins for Macon-Bibb blight removal plan

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 7 blighted properties are marked for demolition on Wednesday.
In efforts to improve local neighborhoods, Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller declared 57 blighted properties were public nuisances. The county’s Department of Code Enforcement sent out notices to the owners of those properties, offering a chance to make improvements. 37 property owners did not respond. As a result, the county is preparing those structures for demolition.
Miller says 30 blighted houses are coming down in the next 30 days. The first 7 come down Wednesday, including structures located at:
308 Old Mast Cove
4233 Pinson Street
4236 Pinson Street
628 Carman Place
734 Carman Place
4036 Worsham Avenue
4210 Dorothy Avenue
Code Enforcement identified 70 additional blighted properties that could be torn down during a second round of demolitions.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up