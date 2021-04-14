FVSU have new ways of reaching minority farmers

|
FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Agricultural professors at Fort Valley State University are working to help minority farmers in the area.
After the pandemic impacted many farmers, the professors say they have seen an increase in help needed. Using their mobile information technology unit, they can help.
The unit contains a 25 station computer lab and has helped reach farmers all over the state of Georgia.
The technology helps to teach farmers new skills including record-keeping, USDA programming, and filling out the census.
FVSU’s main goal is to keep farmers in the area.
“We want their kids to be proud of inheriting the farm. We want them to see value in sustaining it,” said Ralph Noble, Dean of the College of Agriculture.
Through community outreach, the college says they have seen an increase in the number of people requesting the service.
“There’s a lot of research that takes place on campus. With it we use that to enhance and grow operations,” said Mark Latimore, associate dean for extension.
In addition, to enhancing operations, the college is working on another project to help expand the agriculture business.
Gobind Kannan — the vice president of Economic Development — says the project includes establishing the center for agriculture innovation and entrepreneurship.
How to get resource
If you are a farmer and need help with resources, call FVSU at (478)825-6296.