FVSU launches assistance programs for minority farmers

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University is launching several new research and training programs to help minority farmers.
The programs are funded through President Biden’s stimulus relief program. In which, more than 10 million dollars are assigned to agriculture. About half of that amount is expected to aid disadvantaged farmers.
FVSU agriculture professors say the programs teach new skills and introduce new technology that keeps farms running. The programs will also cover courses that teach minority farmers how to apply for federal licenses and grants.
