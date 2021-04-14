UPDATE (Wednesday, April 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/14/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 864,895 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1896 10214.97 65 171
Atkinson 777 9327.73 18 117
Bacon 1271 11145.21 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3806 8566.67 110 316
Banks 1605 8032.23 33 183
Barrow 8518 9860.74 128 588
Bartow 11019 9947.55 204 804
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 60 151
Berrien 1050 5447.19 30 71
Bibb 13188 8667.76 396 1746
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 913 4754.71 32 74
Brooks 932 5926.11 36 86
Bryan 2672 6827.3 33 171
Bulloch 5195 6537.3 63 214
Burke 1742 7796.97 36 148
Butts 2179 8655.76 73 122
Calhoun 443 7012.82 15 73
Camden 3167 5873.08 27 130
Candler 738 6810 36 61
Carroll 7333 6104.78 130 305
Catoosa 5487 7978.65 62 247
Charlton 1047 7901.29 24 62
Chatham 19834 6788.37 402 1586
Chattahoochee 3181 29593.45 12 27
Chattooga 2202 8891.22 60 173
Cherokee 21973 8241.41 295 1239
Clarke 12577 9691.09 133 485
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 22904 7513.5 424 1309
Clinch 728 10937.5 25 67
Cobb 59269 7496.83 936 3047
Coffee 4214 9790.44 134 642
Colquitt 3480 7666.38 74 242
Columbia 10867 6850.49 157 461
Cook 1159 6646.79 36 106
Coweta 8509 5597.99 194 330
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 69
Crisp 1412 6334.96 54 160
Dade 1188 7350.58 11 62
Dawson 2669 9877.5 40 241
Decatur 2123 8065.5 54 142
DeKalb 56379 7108.2 898 4437
Dodge 1078 5288.2 55 105
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5435 6045.27 275 999
Douglas 11659 7675.14 171 831
Early 1005 9905.38 43 72
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3726 5819.51 64 240
Elbert 1517 8007.39 57 127
Emanuel 1723 7602.36 53 124
Evans 754 7055.3 17 72
Fannin 2090 7940.73 56 172
Fayette 6504 5533.25 151 253
Floyd 9888 9896.31 177 863
Forsyth 17537 6945.15 172 935
Franklin 2312 9910.41 42 150
Fulton 79952 7273.78 1237 4675
Gilmer 2446 7785.59 70 205
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6526 7584.23 150 437
Gordon 6423 11064.79 101 324
Grady 1511 6157.29 46 171
Greene 1487 7944.65 55 133
Gwinnett 84763 8728.15 1034 5308
Habersham 4618 10082.97 147 467
Hall 24699 11969.53 425 2322
Hancock 830 10130.6 60 104
Haralson 1698 5526.98 34 72
Harris 2128 6130.44 56 154
Hart 1696 6496.34 36 114
Heard 617 4987.87 15 42
Henry 18641 7771.42 284 584
Houston 9870 6285.06 186 721
Irwin 679 7198.13 18 81
Jackson 8397 11240.96 135 496
Jasper 664 4676.39 18 61
Jeff Davis 1286 8489.57 37 97
Jefferson 1569 10246.2 59 152
Jenkins 722 8418.84 39 82
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 96
Jones 1567 5480.75 53 160
Lamar 1315 6796.92 44 117
Lanier 490 4733.84 9 27
Laurens 3670 7759.64 142 348
Lee 1582 5278.44 50 183
Liberty 3332 5382.53 58 213
Lincoln 506 6227.69 24 51
Long 649 3258.85 10 46
Lowndes 7661 6499.09 137 366
Lumpkin 2745 8120.82 61 281
Macon 604 4650.45 25 81
Madison 2707 8970.41 46 153
Marion 389 4690.7 17 36
McDuffie 1635 7570.5 41 154
McIntosh 680 4668.09 14 55
Meriwether 1496 7117.03 70 133
Miller 670 11623.87 9 40
Mitchell 1513 6859.81 73 229
Monroe 1852 6679.41 86 187
Montgomery 708 7675.63 21 42
Morgan 1182 6176.19 22 83
Murray 4104 10193.49 77 238
Muscogee 13925 7266.76 381 1118
Newton 7310 6506.22 210 632
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23310 0 462 1234
Oconee 3000 7187.87 62 127
Oglethorpe 1176 7716.54 28 75
Paulding 10543 6110.4 162 389
Peach 1816 6633.79 50 212
Pickens 2487 7417.24 58 205
Pierce 1223 6257.35 43 131
Pike 1043 5530.22 25 69
Polk 3900 8969.23 77 373
Pulaski 606 5563.21 32 54
Putnam 1756 8023.76 57 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1495 8801.37 40 149
Randolph 464 6870 32 81
Richmond 19489 9636.57 399 1296
Rockdale 5873 6184.71 149 850
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 72
Seminole 740 9090.91 17 65
Spalding 3935 5693.82 152 423
Stephens 2946 11189.61 76 253
Stewart 781 12742.7 23 123
Sumter 1788 6081.84 91 261
Talbot 379 6154.6 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1830 7201.61 45 118
Taylor 506 6358.38 22 70
Telfair 713 4557.66 45 69
Terrell 558 6590.29 44 110
Thomas 3511 7902.14 113 344
Tift 3403 8334.56 96 412
Toombs 2889 10706.74 95 172
Towns 1059 8800.07 42 126
Treutlen 622 9108.21 24 51
Troup 5839 8292.39 181 487
Turner 596 7379.89 32 85
Twiggs 507 6270.1 35 100
Union 1998 7886.32 65 204
Unknown 2390 0 12 45
Upson 1791 6815.85 106 173
Walker 6341 9109.32 78 275
Walton 7907 8252.45 229 488
Ware 2976 8300.56 147 352
Warren 370 7101.73 13 47
Washington 1596 7861.29 61 109
Wayne 2694 8987.79 73 262
Webster 104 4078.43 4 14
Wheeler 457 5778.23 21 35
White 2945 9273.25 65 289
Whitfield 14710 14053.42 225 731
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 72
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 726 8139.93 28 118
Worth 1172 5818.69 59 172
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,538,089 (8,033,081 reported molecular tests; 505,008 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 864,895 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 60,057 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,072 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

