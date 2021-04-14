Perry opens newly renovated splash pad

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry has opened their newly renovated splash pad.
The old splash pad needed many repairs. Much work went into creating a more kid-friendly environment says building maintenance manager Renia Davis.
Features include:
- New Colors
- Replaced railing
- Updated restroom
- More activities for the kids
Davis says they are expecting to see a lot more families in the area, especially with summer coming soon.
Hours of Operation:
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.