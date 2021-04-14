Perry opens newly renovated splash pad

By
Lizbeth Gutierrez
-
0
3
Peach County newly renovated splashpad
Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry has opened their newly renovated splash pad.

The old splash pad needed many repairs. Much work went into creating a more kid-friendly environment says building maintenance manager Renia Davis.

Features include:

  • New Colors
  • Replaced railing
  • Updated restroom
  • More activities for the kids

Davis says they are expecting to see a lot more families in the area, especially with summer coming soon.

Hours of Operation:
  • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.