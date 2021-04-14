Overturned tractor trailer causes I-16 traffic delays

By
Marissa Russell
-
0
4
Jeffersonville, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Traffic is delayed on I-16 near exit 24 after a tractor trailer overturned.

All westbound lanes at the Georgia 96 ramp are blocked. GDOT crews are working to clear the effected lanes by 8 a.m.