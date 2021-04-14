Rain returns and will last through weekend

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
16
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A pair of cold fronts will move through bringing showers to Middle Georgia followed by cooler temperatures.

TODAY.

Clouds will increase throughout the day today, but under a partly sunny sky temperatures will warm back into the middle 80’s. A few showers are possible this afternoon but slightly better rain coverage is forecast this evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall to near 60° under a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

A mostly cloudy sky combined with scattered rain showers will keep temperatures in the middle 70’s tomorrow afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

Majority of the day on Friday looks dry, but showers will move in Friday evening with scattered showers in the forecast for Saturday as well. A few more showers are likely Sunday before we dry out and begin to watch temperatures climb towards the 80’s early next week.

mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.