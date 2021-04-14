Rain returns and will last through weekend

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A pair of cold fronts will move through bringing showers to Middle Georgia followed by cooler temperatures.

TODAY.

Clouds will increase throughout the day today, but under a partly sunny sky temperatures will warm back into the middle 80’s. A few showers are possible this afternoon but slightly better rain coverage is forecast this evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall to near 60° under a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

A mostly cloudy sky combined with scattered rain showers will keep temperatures in the middle 70’s tomorrow afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

Majority of the day on Friday looks dry, but showers will move in Friday evening with scattered showers in the forecast for Saturday as well. A few more showers are likely Sunday before we dry out and begin to watch temperatures climb towards the 80’s early next week.

