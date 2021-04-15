1 dead after early morning shooting in North Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

UPDATE: 7:56 AM Police identified 21-year-old Cameron Jay Ramon Ashley. Bibb County Coroner’s Office personnel contacted the next of kin. Police have no leads on a suspect(s) or the events leading up to the homicide.

Ashley had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Thursday.

911 operators received multiple calls about shots fired at Legacy at River Crossing Apartments just after 5 a.m. Deputies found an unresponsive male lying in the parking lot outside building 73-80 near several parked cars.

Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a black male. Authorities will release the victim’s identity after the next of kin is notified.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500.