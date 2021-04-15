Staying dry Friday

Listen to the content of this post:

The cold front that brought a few rounds of showers to (mainly southern parts of) Middle Georgia has passed through the area today and helped to clear us out for a few hours.

By tomorrow clouds will be moving back in across the area, helping to keep us a little cooler than what we saw today.

This increase in cloud cover is coming ahead of our next chance of rain that will be moving in on Saturday.



Rain chances for Saturday will begin in the morning hours with some spots of moderate rainfall.

After the first round of showers, pop up showers will be possible through the rest of the day.

While the entire day won’t be a rain out, the highly scattered nature of the rain means you will probably need an umbrella as you head out.



The forecast gets pretty quiet through next week. Sunshine returns on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.

The next chance of rain in the long term forecast looks like it might be next weekend.