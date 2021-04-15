|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— There’s a new, safer way for people to cross the street in a busy Warner Robins neighborhood.
Pedestrian flashers have been installed at the crosswalk on Kimberly Road outside of Fountain Park.
According to Sergeant Randy Evans with the Warner Robins Police Department, citizens asked for the city to install the pedestrian warning system.
He says no one has ever been hit by a car at the crosswalk, and hopes it stays that way.
“When the ball fields and ball season get started in full swing to make it a safe environment for the foot traffic to cross from that parking lot when the parking lots at the fields show up and hopefully alleviate anyone getting hit,” says Sgt. Evans.
How the crosswalk works
Sgt. Evans says when light flash, cars should completely stop to allow people to cross the road. If not, you could receive a citation for failure to yield to pedestrians.