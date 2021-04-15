UPDATE (Thursday, April 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 15, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/15/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 865,827 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1895 10209.58 65 170
Atkinson 777 9327.73 18 116
Bacon 1273 11162.75 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3804 8562.17 110 316
Banks 1608 8047.24 33 184
Barrow 8529 9873.47 128 590
Bartow 11027 9954.77 204 809
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 60 151
Berrien 1050 5447.19 30 71
Bibb 13202 8676.96 396 1749
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 915 4765.13 32 73
Brooks 932 5926.11 36 86
Bryan 2674 6832.41 34 172
Bulloch 5198 6541.08 63 214
Burke 1750 7832.78 36 148
Butts 2218 8810.68 73 122
Calhoun 442 6996.99 15 73
Camden 3170 5878.64 27 130
Candler 738 6810 36 61
Carroll 7335 6106.44 130 305
Catoosa 5505 8004.83 62 247
Charlton 1048 7908.84 24 62
Chatham 19854 6795.22 402 1590
Chattahoochee 3181 29593.45 13 27
Chattooga 2205 8903.34 60 173
Cherokee 21993 8248.91 295 1242
Clarke 12593 9703.42 133 485
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 22947 7527.6 430 1314
Clinch 727 10922.48 25 67
Cobb 59352 7507.32 937 3060
Coffee 4215 9792.76 134 643
Colquitt 3483 7672.99 74 242
Columbia 10887 6863.1 157 461
Cook 1159 6646.79 37 106
Coweta 8518 5603.91 198 330
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 69
Crisp 1412 6334.96 54 159
Dade 1188 7350.58 11 62
Dawson 2671 9884.9 41 241
Decatur 2123 8065.5 54 142
DeKalb 56499 7123.33 897 4447
Dodge 1079 5293.11 55 105
Dooly 782 5835.82 32 90
Dougherty 5437 6047.49 275 1000
Douglas 11673 7684.36 171 831
Early 1006 9915.24 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3732 5828.88 64 241
Elbert 1517 8007.39 57 127
Emanuel 1724 7606.78 53 124
Evans 754 7055.3 17 72
Fannin 2091 7944.53 57 172
Fayette 6509 5537.5 151 253
Floyd 9895 9903.32 177 866
Forsyth 17557 6953.07 173 936
Franklin 2313 9914.7 42 150
Fulton 80050 7282.7 1244 4691
Gilmer 2451 7801.51 70 207
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6536 7595.85 151 437
Gordon 6426 11069.96 101 324
Grady 1516 6177.67 46 171
Greene 1488 7949.99 55 133
Gwinnett 84845 8736.59 1039 5319
Habersham 4618 10082.97 148 469
Hall 24713 11976.31 426 2327
Hancock 830 10130.6 61 104
Haralson 1698 5526.98 34 72
Harris 2130 6136.21 56 154
Hart 1699 6507.83 37 115
Heard 620 5012.13 16 42
Henry 18663 7780.59 286 587
Houston 9874 6287.61 187 723
Irwin 679 7198.13 18 81
Jackson 8400 11244.98 137 497
Jasper 665 4683.43 18 61
Jeff Davis 1286 8489.57 37 97
Jefferson 1572 10265.79 59 152
Jenkins 722 8418.84 39 82
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1566 5477.25 53 162
Lamar 1318 6812.43 44 117
Lanier 489 4724.18 9 27
Laurens 3672 7763.87 142 348
Lee 1582 5278.44 50 183
Liberty 3330 5379.3 59 214
Lincoln 506 6227.69 24 51
Long 649 3258.85 10 46
Lowndes 7669 6505.88 138 366
Lumpkin 2749 8132.65 62 281
Macon 604 4650.45 25 81
Madison 2708 8973.72 46 155
Marion 392 4726.88 17 36
McDuffie 1637 7579.76 41 154
McIntosh 682 4681.82 14 55
Meriwether 1498 7126.55 71 133
Miller 670 11623.87 9 40
Mitchell 1516 6873.41 73 229
Monroe 1852 6679.41 86 188
Montgomery 709 7686.47 21 42
Morgan 1183 6181.42 22 83
Murray 4112 10213.36 77 238
Muscogee 13938 7273.54 381 1121
Newton 7321 6516.01 213 634
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23288 0 462 1238
Oconee 3004 7197.45 62 127
Oglethorpe 1180 7742.78 28 75
Paulding 10566 6123.73 162 389
Peach 1817 6637.44 50 212
Pickens 2489 7423.2 58 205
Pierce 1232 6303.4 43 131
Pike 1046 5546.13 25 69
Polk 3902 8973.83 77 375
Pulaski 606 5563.21 32 54
Putnam 1759 8037.47 57 159
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1498 8819.03 40 149
Randolph 464 6870 32 81
Richmond 19521 9652.39 403 1300
Rockdale 5879 6191.03 149 851
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 72
Seminole 741 9103.19 17 65
Spalding 3944 5706.84 152 426
Stephens 2946 11189.61 78 253
Stewart 781 12742.7 23 123
Sumter 1788 6081.84 91 261
Talbot 379 6154.6 18 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1831 7205.54 45 119
Taylor 506 6358.38 22 70
Telfair 713 4557.66 45 69
Terrell 558 6590.29 44 110
Thomas 3512 7904.39 113 345
Tift 3403 8334.56 96 412
Toombs 2893 10721.57 95 172
Towns 1062 8825 42 126
Treutlen 622 9108.21 24 51
Troup 5844 8299.49 182 487
Turner 596 7379.89 32 86
Twiggs 507 6270.1 36 100
Union 1999 7890.27 65 204
Unknown 2373 0 13 45
Upson 1791 6815.85 106 174
Walker 6349 9120.82 76 275
Walton 7908 8253.49 230 489
Ware 2980 8311.72 148 351
Warren 370 7101.73 13 47
Washington 1597 7866.22 61 109
Wayne 2695 8991.13 73 262
Webster 104 4078.43 4 15
Wheeler 457 5778.23 21 35
White 2946 9276.4 65 289
Whitfield 14719 14062.02 226 732
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 72
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 725 8128.71 28 118
Worth 1172 5818.69 59 172
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,558,515 (8,052,865 reported molecular tests; 505,650 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 865,827 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 60,186 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,130 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

