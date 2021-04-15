|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Historic Macon announced a new initiative to help preserve historic projects in Macon.
Historic Macon says it realized the need for skilled carpenters, so they wanted to figure out a way to fix the problem.
Now with a ten week program based on a variety of topics, they want to help create jobs.
10 week program topics include:
- Job-site experience
- professional training
- field excursions
The program will be aimed at helping carpenters get full-time jobs in the construction industry.
“We really wanted to focus on our corner of the market, which is historic buildings,” says Ethiel Garlington, Executive Director for Historic Macon.
According to Garlington, not only will the initiative help create skilled carpenters, but revitalize the history of Macon.
Along with the program, a Tool Library will open for anyone to use. Residents can borrow tools for their home projects.
With the help of a grant from the Watson-Brown Foundation, Historic Macon hired a carpenter in residence. Reed Purvis will help with the program and assist with the library.
“If you’ve never used a circular saw before and may be intimidated the good new is we’ll be hosting a variety of hand on workshops,” said Purvis.
The first workshop is scheduled for May 15, focusing on tool-safety.