MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Mayor Lester Miller has been in office for more than 100 days. In his first ‘State of the Community’ address, he says the community is strong.

An excited Mayor Miller addressed the crowd at Luther Williams field Thursday. He spoke about many of the accomplishments his administration has already made, from the Brookdale Warming Center to the Clean Streets Matter initiative. He says those accomplishments are the result of teamwork.

“Together I am confident this team will meet the challenges because we have proven that we live by the Golden Rule treating our neighbors as we want to be treated,” Miller said.

Mayor Miller says their work is just getting started. They recently announced the newest initiative ’30 in 30′ to improve Macon neighborhoods. It means they’ll be tearing down 30 blighted houses in the next 30 days. Mayor Pro-Tem Seth Clark says he’s excited about ’30 in 30′.

“I think we’ve all heard for years and years and years that blight is really dragging down the neighborhoods that make up Macon-Bibb county,” says Clark. “And dragging down the economic value and soul of these neighborhoods.”

Mayor Miller announced Kumho Tire is investing $21.8 million in expanding their facility.

Just a few days ago, Schnitzer Steel also announced an $11 million expansion. Mayor Miller says they’ve focused on expanding local businesses.

“It’s nice to bring in the companies that bring in 3 or 400 million dollars here but it’s also nice to take care of people right here in Macon-Bibb county,” says Mayor Miller. “We want to continue to do that because that’s how most communities grow.”

He also talked about the upcoming opportunity voters have to pass an OLOST. He says passing the OLOST is crucial to providing stable public safety in the long term.

“Yes we’ve had a few murders here in Macon-Bibb County but those are things that have been going on for awhile that have developed over a child’s lifetime,” says Mayor Miller. “What we’re trying to do is early intervention through our mental health matters program, through these blight initiatives, through the trash all those tie in together.”

Mayor Miller says their current initiatives are staying in place, and they’ll even expand some of them. He says they’re also focusing on economic development.