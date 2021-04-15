Temperatures cooling off as rain remains in forecast

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
14
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Scattered showers this afternoon are expected with temperatures only warming into the middle 70’s.

TODAY.

Under a mostly cloudy sky temperatures will climb into the middle 70’s across the area. A cold front moving through will generate some downpours, especially during the afternoon. Scattered showers today will give way to clearing skies tonight. Lows are expected to fall into the upper 40’s under a clear sky.

TOMORROW.

Most of your Friday will be dry as cloud cover returns. A few showers will move in late tomorrow but the bulk of the rain holds off until the weekend. Highs are expected in the low 70’s with lows in the low 50’s.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

It is going to be a wet day on Saturday. Rounds of rain will definitely be impaling any outdoor plans that you may have. Scattered to widespread showers are expected to move into and through the area during the day as temperatures on Saturday afternoon will only warm into the upper 60’s in spots. A few showers will carry into early Sunday, but past that we are drying things out and warming up. Temperatures will be back to near 80° by the middle of next week.

