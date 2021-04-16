Man found shot in the head in downtown Macon, woman taken in for questioning

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after deputies found a 50-year-old man in a car with a gunshot wound to the head early Friday morning.
Deputies say they found the man in a White Jeep Wrangler on Cherry Street near Second Street at 12:20 a.m.
Deputies say they found a pistol in the Jeep next to the man. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies say a 57 year old woman was in the Jeep with the man when they found him. She was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. No charges have been filed at this time.
There is no information on what lead up to the shooting or how it happened at this time.
The shooting is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.