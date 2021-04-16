“Keep your eyes and ears open”: Crescent House hosts 8th annual Child Abuse Prevention Symposium

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
5
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Keep your eyes and ears open. That’s the message from Atrium Health Navicent’s Crescent House.

Wednesday, the advocacy center partnered Resilient Middle Georgia for its 8th annual Child Abuse Prevention Symposium. Topics discussed during the free, virtual event included child abuse, suicide, trauma, and building connections.

Organizers say now that schools and youth sports are re-opening, adults need to be watchful and notice signs of child abuse.

“We do know they have been isolated,” said Kemberlie Sanderson, Crescent House Manager. “So the more people that are around them the better off we’re going to be and have the opportunity for them to tell them if there’s been anything going on.”

The Crescent House also reports that more teens are talking about suicide. Sanderson’s advice to parents is to keep communication open, monitor activities, and watch over your children’s internet activity. She says treat your child’s time online like you would treat a trip to the park and be aware of what’s going on.

 

