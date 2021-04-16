Daybreak Interview: Junior League of Macon’s Rock N’ Rides

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend, the Junior League of Macon has an event you may be interested in.

The women’s organization is hosting its annual Rock N’ Rides this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Soar Academy on Riverside Drive in Macon.

Stephanie Wilkerson, the chair person for the event, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more details about the event.

Click on the video to hear what Wilkerson had to say.

