CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local pharmacy in Houston County is expanding its vaccination efforts by holding a vaccine clinic.
Robins Pharmacy partnered with the City of Centerville to hold Friday’s vaccine clinic at Houston County Galleria Mall. Owner and pharmacist Ankit Patel says prior to the vaccination event, the pharmacy gave more than four thousand vaccinations.
During Friday’s vaccination clinic, residents say they were happy to get their first or second dose of the vaccine.
“I am ready to go back to normal, so anything that I can do to help is great,” said Rachael Smith.
Robins Pharmacy plans to return in 28 days to provide second doses of the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment with Robins Pharmacy, call 478-333-6767.