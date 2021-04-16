UPDATE (Friday, April 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/16/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 866,978 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1896 10214.97 65 171
Atkinson 777 9327.73 18 116
Bacon 1273 11162.75 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3806 8566.67 111 316
Banks 1610 8057.25 33 185
Barrow 8544 9890.84 129 590
Bartow 11040 9966.51 207 812
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 60 151
Berrien 1051 5452.38 30 71
Bibb 13209 8681.56 398 1751
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 917 4775.54 32 73
Brooks 932 5926.11 36 86
Bryan 2676 6837.52 34 172
Bulloch 5208 6553.66 63 210
Burke 1750 7832.78 36 148
Butts 2223 8830.54 73 122
Calhoun 442 6996.99 15 73
Camden 3174 5886.06 27 131
Candler 738 6810 36 60
Carroll 7337 6108.11 130 305
Catoosa 5521 8028.09 63 247
Charlton 1048 7908.84 24 62
Chatham 19869 6800.35 405 1592
Chattahoochee 3181 29593.45 13 27
Chattooga 2206 8907.37 60 173
Cherokee 22034 8264.29 297 1244
Clarke 12600 9708.81 133 485
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23000 7544.99 431 1318
Clinch 727 10922.48 25 67
Cobb 59439 7518.33 940 3063
Coffee 4218 9799.73 135 644
Colquitt 3487 7681.8 75 244
Columbia 10894 6867.51 157 461
Cook 1159 6646.79 37 106
Coweta 8526 5609.17 199 333
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 69
Crisp 1414 6343.94 54 159
Dade 1190 7362.95 11 62
Dawson 2673 9892.31 41 243
Decatur 2125 8073.09 54 142
DeKalb 56579 7133.42 899 4458
Dodge 1080 5298.01 55 105
Dooly 782 5835.82 32 90
Dougherty 5446 6057.51 276 1001
Douglas 11695 7698.84 171 833
Early 1006 9915.24 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3739 5839.82 64 241
Elbert 1518 8012.67 57 128
Emanuel 1724 7606.78 53 124
Evans 755 7064.66 17 72
Fannin 2098 7971.12 57 172
Fayette 6520 5546.86 151 253
Floyd 9899 9907.32 178 868
Forsyth 17577 6961 173 937
Franklin 2315 9923.27 42 151
Fulton 80199 7296.25 1249 4700
Gilmer 2453 7807.87 70 207
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6560 7623.74 151 440
Gordon 6431 11078.57 101 325
Grady 1519 6189.89 46 171
Greene 1488 7949.99 56 135
Gwinnett 84987 8751.22 1042 5327
Habersham 4618 10082.97 148 470
Hall 24741 11989.88 428 2332
Hancock 830 10130.6 61 104
Haralson 1701 5536.75 34 73
Harris 2132 6141.97 56 154
Hart 1700 6511.66 37 115
Heard 623 5036.38 16 42
Henry 18708 7799.35 287 587
Houston 9882 6292.7 188 724
Irwin 679 7198.13 18 81
Jackson 8405 11251.67 137 498
Jasper 665 4683.43 18 61
Jeff Davis 1286 8489.57 37 95
Jefferson 1572 10265.79 59 152
Jenkins 723 8430.5 39 83
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1565 5473.75 53 162
Lamar 1320 6822.76 44 119
Lanier 490 4733.84 9 27
Laurens 3675 7770.21 142 348
Lee 1583 5281.77 50 184
Liberty 3341 5397.07 60 215
Lincoln 506 6227.69 24 52
Long 650 3263.87 10 46
Lowndes 7679 6514.36 138 368
Lumpkin 2753 8144.49 62 281
Macon 604 4650.45 25 81
Madison 2711 8983.66 46 156
Marion 393 4738.94 17 37
McDuffie 1638 7584.39 41 155
McIntosh 685 4702.41 14 55
Meriwether 1499 7131.3 71 133
Miller 670 11623.87 9 40
Mitchell 1520 6891.55 74 229
Monroe 1853 6683.02 86 188
Montgomery 711 7708.15 21 42
Morgan 1183 6181.42 22 83
Murray 4115 10220.81 77 240
Muscogee 13959 7284.5 382 1124
Newton 7334 6527.58 213 636
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23293 0 466 1240
Oconee 3006 7202.24 62 127
Oglethorpe 1181 7749.34 28 75
Paulding 10576 6129.52 162 393
Peach 1820 6648.4 50 212
Pickens 2491 7429.17 58 205
Pierce 1234 6313.64 43 132
Pike 1048 5556.73 25 69
Polk 3902 8973.83 77 375
Pulaski 606 5563.21 32 54
Putnam 1764 8060.32 57 160
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1501 8836.69 41 149
Randolph 465 6884.81 32 81
Richmond 19537 9660.3 403 1302
Rockdale 5891 6203.66 149 851
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 72
Seminole 741 9103.19 17 66
Spalding 3959 5728.55 152 429
Stephens 2947 11193.41 79 253
Stewart 782 12759.01 23 124
Sumter 1789 6085.24 91 261
Talbot 379 6154.6 18 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1834 7217.35 45 120
Taylor 507 6370.95 22 70
Telfair 713 4557.66 45 69
Terrell 559 6602.1 45 110
Thomas 3519 7920.15 113 345
Tift 3403 8334.56 96 412
Toombs 2889 10706.74 94 172
Towns 1063 8833.31 42 127
Treutlen 623 9122.86 24 51
Troup 5848 8305.17 182 488
Turner 596 7379.89 32 86
Twiggs 507 6270.1 36 100
Union 2002 7902.11 65 204
Unknown 2376 0 13 45
Upson 1793 6823.46 106 174
Walker 6362 9139.49 78 276
Walton 7923 8269.15 231 490
Ware 2981 8314.51 148 350
Warren 370 7101.73 13 47
Washington 1598 7871.15 61 110
Wayne 2702 9014.48 73 264
Webster 104 4078.43 4 15
Wheeler 457 5778.23 21 35
White 2949 9285.85 66 289
Whitfield 14738 14080.17 226 733
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 72
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 725 8128.71 28 118
Worth 1173 5823.65 59 172
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,580,469 (8,074,059 reported molecular tests; 506,410 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 866,978 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 60,298 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,180 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, April 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

