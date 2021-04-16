|
TENNILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Broadband internet is expanding in Middle Georgia thanks to an investment from Washington EMC.
It’s investing $52 million to build over three thousand miles of fiber optic network to enhance electric reliability. They partnered with Conexon, who made a $2.5 million investment into the project.
Governor Kemp made the announcement Friday morning in Tennille. He says expanding internet to rural areas has been a priority of his since running for office.
“This is truly an unbelievable announcement and opportunity for these areas,” says Governor Kemp, “This announcement is happening because Washington EMC saw a need in their communities and found the right partner to develop an innovative solution.”
The project will provide broadband internet to more than 12,200 homes and businesses in the following counties:
- Baldwin
- Emanuel
- Glasgow
- Hancock
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Laurens
- Warren
- Washington
- Wilkinson