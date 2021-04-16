Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Atrium Health Navicent hosted a food drive Friday, in partnership with the Middle Georgia Regional Community Food Bank and the Akbar family. Shazia Akbar says they wanted to give back as part of their observance of Ramadan.

Akbar says Ramadan is the holiest month of the year in Islam. They believe it’s when the Quran was revealed to Mohammed. She says an integral part of their scripture is sharing and giving back. They fast during the month as well. Akbar says they’re happy to share their blessings with others.

“I might not literally break bread but I can definitely share the bread with others,” says Akbar. “I’ve met so many good people and I just think it’s a blessing to be here.”

Charles Krauss, Health Educator for Atrium Health Navicent, says the food drive is part of their Community Health Needs Assessment. He says the donation from the Akbar family and the partnership with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank made it possible.

People were able to drive through and get boxes and bags filled with dairy, meat, fruit, and vegetables for free.

“People may not have a job, maybe their spouse lost a job or maybe they don’t have money for food and the bills are piling up,” says Krauss. “So this is an attempt to put food into their families and into their houses and so on to give them another step going in the right direction.”

Akbar says they’ve been in Middle Georgia for 21 years and have given back to the community in other ways before, but this was the first time they’ve helped with a community food drive.

“I think we’ve reached the most amount of people in just a matter of a few hours so that makes it all the more special,” says Akbar.

While we were there, we noted more than two dozen families benefited from the food drive.

Future food drives

Atrium Health Navicent says they hope to do more food drives in the future.