MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Mercer University is joining millions this weekend to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.
The walk is Sunday at noon, and supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention education’s and support programs.
The University says its goal is to encourage anyone struggling to seek help. Support that Claire Tolvanen says will make a big difference.
“I know that I personally struggled with suicide attempts and seeing that I wasn’t alone really helped me recover,” said Tovanen.
The walk will raise money for resources to help those in need.
To maintain social distancing, the walk is split into two groups around the campus.
To register for the walk, go to http://afsp.org/mercer