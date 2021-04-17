55-year-old man found shot to death in West Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its 16th homicide of 2021.
The incident happened at the corner of Columbus Road and Helon Street just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Timothy Jackson was found with a gunshot wound to the lower extremity.
Jackson was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where he died just before 2:30 a.m.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.