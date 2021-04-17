UPDATE (Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 17, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/17/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 868,163 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1896 10214.97 65 170
Atkinson 777 9327.73 18 115
Bacon 1273 11162.75 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3807 8568.92 111 316
Banks 1610 8057.25 33 184
Barrow 8555 9903.57 130 590
Bartow 11050 9975.54 207 815
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 60 151
Berrien 1052 5457.56 30 71
Bibb 13212 8683.54 398 1752
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 917 4775.54 32 73
Brooks 933 5932.47 36 86
Bryan 2680 6847.74 34 172
Bulloch 5210 6556.18 63 212
Burke 1754 7850.68 36 148
Butts 2231 8862.32 73 123
Calhoun 442 6996.99 15 73
Camden 3179 5895.33 27 131
Candler 738 6810 36 60
Carroll 7341 6111.44 130 305
Catoosa 5529 8039.73 63 247
Charlton 1049 7916.38 24 62
Chatham 19890 6807.54 407 1597
Chattahoochee 3210 29863.24 13 27
Chattooga 2211 8927.56 60 173
Cherokee 22044 8268.04 298 1248
Clarke 12622 9725.76 133 485
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23052 7562.05 433 1319
Clinch 727 10922.48 25 66
Cobb 59557 7533.25 942 3068
Coffee 4219 9802.05 135 644
Colquitt 3487 7681.8 75 244
Columbia 10916 6881.38 157 461
Cook 1160 6652.52 37 106
Coweta 8534 5614.44 199 334
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 69
Crisp 1414 6343.94 54 159
Dade 1193 7381.51 11 62
Dawson 2678 9910.81 41 243
Decatur 2126 8076.89 54 142
DeKalb 56675 7145.52 899 4470
Dodge 1079 5293.11 55 105
Dooly 783 5843.28 32 90
Dougherty 5450 6061.95 276 1005
Douglas 11719 7714.64 171 834
Early 1007 9925.09 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3742 5844.5 64 242
Elbert 1518 8012.67 57 128
Emanuel 1725 7611.19 53 124
Evans 755 7064.66 17 72
Fannin 2099 7974.92 58 173
Fayette 6530 5555.37 151 253
Floyd 9904 9912.33 178 870
Forsyth 17615 6976.04 173 939
Franklin 2317 9931.84 42 151
Fulton 80340 7309.08 1251 4711
Gilmer 2455 7814.24 70 207
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6581 7648.15 152 440
Gordon 6437 11088.91 101 325
Grady 1519 6189.89 46 171
Greene 1489 7955.33 56 136
Gwinnett 85125 8765.43 1047 5338
Habersham 4619 10085.15 149 470
Hall 24755 11996.67 430 2336
Hancock 830 10130.6 61 104
Haralson 1701 5536.75 34 73
Harris 2133 6144.85 56 155
Hart 1700 6511.66 37 115
Heard 624 5044.46 16 42
Henry 18750 7816.86 288 590
Houston 9893 6299.71 188 726
Irwin 679 7198.13 18 81
Jackson 8414 11263.72 137 498
Jasper 665 4683.43 18 61
Jeff Davis 1286 8489.57 37 95
Jefferson 1573 10272.32 59 152
Jenkins 723 8430.5 39 83
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1565 5473.75 53 161
Lamar 1323 6838.27 44 119
Lanier 490 4733.84 9 27
Laurens 3677 7774.44 142 348
Lee 1584 5285.11 50 184
Liberty 3344 5401.91 60 215
Lincoln 506 6227.69 24 52
Long 650 3263.87 10 46
Lowndes 7688 6522 138 368
Lumpkin 2754 8147.45 62 281
Macon 604 4650.45 25 81
Madison 2712 8986.98 46 156
Marion 393 4738.94 17 37
McDuffie 1640 7593.65 41 155
McIntosh 686 4709.27 14 55
Meriwether 1500 7136.06 71 134
Miller 670 11623.87 9 40
Mitchell 1521 6896.08 74 229
Monroe 1852 6679.41 86 188
Montgomery 711 7708.15 21 43
Morgan 1185 6191.87 22 83
Murray 4126 10248.13 77 241
Muscogee 13978 7294.42 383 1130
Newton 7354 6545.38 213 638
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23318 0 466 1243
Oconee 3013 7219.01 62 127
Oglethorpe 1183 7762.47 28 75
Paulding 10588 6136.48 163 397
Peach 1820 6648.4 52 212
Pickens 2493 7435.13 58 205
Pierce 1236 6323.87 43 132
Pike 1052 5577.94 26 69
Polk 3904 8978.43 77 375
Pulaski 607 5572.39 32 54
Putnam 1763 8055.75 57 160
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1504 8854.35 41 149
Randolph 465 6884.81 32 81
Richmond 19580 9681.57 403 1304
Rockdale 5906 6219.46 149 851
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 72
Seminole 741 9103.19 17 66
Spalding 3971 5745.91 153 430
Stephens 2947 11193.41 79 253
Stewart 782 12759.01 23 124
Sumter 1790 6088.64 91 262
Talbot 379 6154.6 18 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1834 7217.35 45 120
Taylor 508 6383.51 22 71
Telfair 713 4557.66 45 69
Terrell 559 6602.1 45 110
Thomas 3519 7920.15 113 345
Tift 3404 8337.01 96 412
Toombs 2892 10717.86 96 172
Towns 1067 8866.54 42 127
Treutlen 623 9122.86 24 51
Troup 5851 8309.43 182 488
Turner 596 7379.89 33 86
Twiggs 507 6270.1 36 100
Union 2008 7925.79 66 204
Unknown 2373 0 13 45
Upson 1793 6823.46 106 174
Walker 6371 9152.42 79 277
Walton 7930 8276.45 233 491
Ware 2983 8320.08 148 350
Warren 370 7101.73 13 47
Washington 1600 7881 61 110
Wayne 2703 9017.82 73 265
Webster 105 4117.65 4 15
Wheeler 457 5778.23 21 35
White 2950 9289 66 290
Whitfield 14741 14083.04 226 736
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 72
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 725 8128.71 28 118
Worth 1176 5838.55 59 173
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,602,308 (8,095,179 reported molecular tests; 507,129 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 868,163 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 60,403 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,214 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

