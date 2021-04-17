Macon pole dance studio offers “Closet Talk” to uplift, encourage others

Sessions allow people to speak freely and provide feedback from others who may be experiencing similar issues.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pole dancing studio in Macon wants to uplift and encourage others by offering a series of candid conversations called Closet Talk.

Lanise Floyd is the co-owner of Closet Freaks Studios in Macon. She says she got the idea after her customers started staying after dance class to just talk. Floyd says her clients would share their fears or discuss a recent loss or struggle. That’s when she decided to organize sessions to allow people to speak freely and provide feedback from others who may be experiencing the same problems.

“They just want to really talk, and as they are talking, it’s kind of mind blowing and surprising that the same thing that you may be experiencing, the next woman or man may possibly be going through,” said Floyd.

Floyd says her mission is to encourage women to stay strong and know that someone cares. Sessions will take place every first and third Sunday of the month. The discussion will be self-led. People will have the opportunity to freely discuss any topic.

The first session is this Sunday, April 18th at 4:30pm. Sessions should last for one hour. To register, call or text 770-733-8774.

Closet Freaks Studio is an adult studio located at 3706 Mercer University Drive, Suite 34, in Macon. The studio offers various dance classes, including pole dance fitness, Zumba fitness, chair dancing and twerk classes.

