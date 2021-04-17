|
UPDATE: The United Way of Central Georgia is hosting a free filing tax drop event. The event is for anyone who wants to use their voluntary income tax assistance program.
Those who make $57,000 a year or less, people with disablilties or who speak limited english and anyone over 60, can drop off your materials and a IRS trained volunteer will prepare your taxes.
The event is outside of the Peyton Anderson from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Some events this weekend have changed plans due to the threat of severe weather.
The United Way free filing tax drop off set for Saturday, is postponed until April 17. They moved the event because it’s outdoors.
President and CEO of United Way Central Georgia, George McCanless, says the event is for anyone who wants to use the “Voluntary Income Tax Assistance” program also known as VITA.
“The purpose of VITA is to make sure that everyone gets all the tax credits that are due to them,” says McCanless. “That makes sure nobody pays anymore income tax then they have to.”
Details of the event
- Saturday, April 17, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- The event is outside the Peyton Anderson Building on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- It’s for anyone who makes $57,000 a year or less, disabled people, limited English speakers, and people over the age of 60 regardless of income.
- You can drop off your materials and an IRS trained volunteer will prepare your taxes
The tax deadline this year is May 17.