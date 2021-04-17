UPDATE: United Way holds free tax filing event

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
124
UPDATE: The United Way of Central Georgia is hosting a free filing tax drop event. The event is for anyone who wants to use their voluntary income tax assistance program.

Those who make $57,000 a year or less, people with disablilties or who speak limited english and anyone over 60, can drop off your materials and a IRS trained volunteer will prepare your taxes.

The event is outside of the Peyton Anderson from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Some events this weekend have changed plans due to the threat of severe weather.

The United Way free filing tax drop off set for Saturday, is postponed until April 17. They moved the event because it’s outdoors.

President and CEO of United Way Central Georgia, George McCanless, says the event is for anyone who wants to use the “Voluntary Income Tax Assistance” program also known as VITA.

“The purpose of VITA is to make sure that everyone gets all the tax credits that are due to them,” says McCanless. “That makes sure nobody pays anymore income tax then they have to.”

Details of the event

  • Saturday, April 17, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The event is outside the Peyton Anderson Building on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
  • It’s for anyone who makes $57,000 a year or less, disabled people, limited English speakers, and people over the age of 60 regardless of income.
  • You can drop off your materials and an IRS trained volunteer will prepare your taxes

The tax deadline this year is May 17.

mm
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.