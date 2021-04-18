UPDATE (Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/18/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 868,865 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1897 10220.35 65 170
Atkinson 778 9339.74 18 115
Bacon 1274 11171.52 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3807 8568.92 111 316
Banks 1612 8067.26 33 185
Barrow 8561 9910.51 130 592
Bartow 11061 9985.47 207 815
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 60 151
Berrien 1053 5462.75 30 71
Bibb 13211 8682.88 398 1752
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 918 4780.75 32 73
Brooks 934 5938.83 36 86
Bryan 2682 6852.85 34 172
Bulloch 5213 6559.96 63 213
Burke 1754 7850.68 36 148
Butts 2236 8882.18 73 123
Calhoun 442 6996.99 15 73
Camden 3184 5904.61 27 131
Candler 738 6810 36 60
Carroll 7344 6113.94 130 306
Catoosa 5537 8051.36 63 247
Charlton 1049 7916.38 24 62
Chatham 19907 6813.36 407 1598
Chattahoochee 3211 29872.55 13 27
Chattooga 2211 8927.56 60 173
Cherokee 22058 8273.29 298 1248
Clarke 12627 9729.62 133 486
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23095 7576.16 433 1320
Clinch 728 10937.5 25 66
Cobb 59601 7538.82 942 3073
Coffee 4223 9811.35 135 645
Colquitt 3487 7681.8 75 245
Columbia 10925 6887.05 157 463
Cook 1160 6652.52 37 106
Coweta 8541 5619.04 199 335
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 69
Crisp 1417 6357.4 54 160
Dade 1193 7381.51 11 62
Dawson 2679 9914.51 41 244
Decatur 2127 8080.69 54 142
DeKalb 56732 7152.71 899 4479
Dodge 1079 5293.11 55 105
Dooly 783 5843.28 32 90
Dougherty 5453 6065.29 276 1008
Douglas 11740 7728.46 171 834
Early 1008 9934.95 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3743 5846.06 64 243
Elbert 1519 8017.95 57 128
Emanuel 1726 7615.6 53 124
Evans 755 7064.66 17 72
Fannin 2100 7978.72 58 173
Fayette 6540 5563.87 151 253
Floyd 9905 9913.33 178 870
Forsyth 17639 6985.55 173 940
Franklin 2317 9931.84 42 151
Fulton 80424 7316.72 1251 4718
Gilmer 2458 7823.79 70 207
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6594 7663.25 152 440
Gordon 6439 11092.35 101 325
Grady 1519 6189.89 46 173
Greene 1492 7971.36 56 136
Gwinnett 85198 8772.94 1047 5342
Habersham 4619 10085.15 149 470
Hall 24764 12001.03 430 2338
Hancock 830 10130.6 61 104
Haralson 1701 5536.75 34 73
Harris 2135 6150.61 56 155
Hart 1701 6515.49 37 115
Heard 625 5052.55 16 42
Henry 18777 7828.12 288 590
Houston 9899 6303.53 188 726
Irwin 678 7187.53 18 81
Jackson 8416 11266.4 137 499
Jasper 665 4683.43 18 61
Jeff Davis 1287 8496.17 37 95
Jefferson 1573 10272.32 59 152
Jenkins 723 8430.5 39 83
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1564 5470.25 53 161
Lamar 1326 6853.78 44 119
Lanier 490 4733.84 9 27
Laurens 3681 7782.9 142 348
Lee 1584 5285.11 50 184
Liberty 3346 5405.14 60 216
Lincoln 506 6227.69 24 52
Long 650 3263.87 10 46
Lowndes 7698 6530.48 138 370
Lumpkin 2757 8156.32 62 281
Macon 604 4650.45 25 81
Madison 2713 8990.29 46 156
Marion 393 4738.94 17 37
McDuffie 1641 7598.28 41 155
McIntosh 687 4716.14 14 55
Meriwether 1500 7136.06 71 134
Miller 670 11623.87 9 40
Mitchell 1521 6896.08 74 229
Monroe 1853 6683.02 86 190
Montgomery 712 7718.99 21 43
Morgan 1185 6191.87 22 83
Murray 4130 10258.07 77 241
Muscogee 13989 7300.16 383 1131
Newton 7367 6556.95 213 638
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23327 0 466 1244
Oconee 3013 7219.01 62 127
Oglethorpe 1183 7762.47 28 75
Paulding 10592 6138.8 163 397
Peach 1821 6652.05 52 212
Pickens 2496 7444.08 58 205
Pierce 1237 6328.98 43 132
Pike 1054 5588.55 26 69
Polk 3908 8987.63 77 375
Pulaski 607 5572.39 32 54
Putnam 1764 8060.32 57 160
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1507 8872.01 41 149
Randolph 465 6884.81 32 81
Richmond 19594 9688.49 403 1304
Rockdale 5912 6225.78 149 852
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 72
Seminole 742 9115.48 17 66
Spalding 3978 5756.04 153 430
Stephens 2947 11193.41 79 253
Stewart 782 12759.01 23 124
Sumter 1793 6098.85 91 262
Talbot 379 6154.6 18 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1835 7221.28 45 120
Taylor 508 6383.51 22 71
Telfair 713 4557.66 45 69
Terrell 559 6602.1 45 111
Thomas 3520 7922.4 113 345
Tift 3404 8337.01 96 412
Toombs 2895 10728.98 96 172
Towns 1067 8866.54 42 127
Treutlen 623 9122.86 24 51
Troup 5855 8315.11 182 488
Turner 596 7379.89 33 86
Twiggs 508 6282.46 36 100
Union 2009 7929.74 66 205
Unknown 2378 0 13 45
Upson 1793 6823.46 106 174
Walker 6377 9161.04 79 277
Walton 7939 8285.85 233 491
Ware 2984 8322.87 148 351
Warren 370 7101.73 13 47
Washington 1600 7881 61 110
Wayne 2707 9031.16 73 266
Webster 105 4117.65 4 15
Wheeler 457 5778.23 21 35
White 2950 9289 66 291
Whitfield 14747 14088.77 226 737
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 72
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 725 8128.71 28 118
Worth 1176 5838.55 59 172
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,616,406 (8,108,632 reported molecular tests; 507,774 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 868,865 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 60,466 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,214 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

