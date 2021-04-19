Investigators looking for man who shot, killed another man at Chevron in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for a man they say shot and killed another man at a convenience store in Macon Sunday night.
Investigators say the shooting happened at the Chevron at 584 Emery Highway just before 10 p.m.
Investigators say 27-year-old Greg Watkins Jr. was shot while inside the Chevron. He was driven to Coliseum Medical Centers, where he was pronounced dead by Macon-Bibb County’s Coroner.
Investigators say the man they’re looking for had on a white t-shirt, camouflage pants, and white shoes.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, Investigator Robbie Parks at (478) 951-7518, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
