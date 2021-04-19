Men wanted for questioning for theft by taking case in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators need help finding two men.
Investigators say they want to speak with them about a theft by taking case that happened at the Exxon at 1105 Gray Highway in Macon. Pictures of the men are below.
If you know who they are or have any information that could help with the case, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, Investigator D. Putnam at (478) 952-1678, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
