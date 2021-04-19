City of Perry Spring Cleanup happening April 26-30

City of Perry
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Perry is holding its annual Spring Cleanup. It will take place between April 26 and April 30.

Public works staff will pickup unwanted items curbside including: household items, appliances, tires, and old paint. Four tires are allowed for each household. If you are discarding old paint it must be solidified with kitty litter or another absorbent.

Items not accepted

  • Hazardous materials
  • Pesticides
  • Chemicals
  • Biohazard materials
  • Batteries

Residents can place their unwanted items next to their trash cans on their scheduled pickup day. You can contact Public Works for more information at (478) 988-2732.

