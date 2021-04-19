|
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Students and staff gathered at the heart of the Fort Valley State University campus to celebrate a new amphitheater, Monday.
The new amphitheater is named after Christine and Willie Jones. The Jones family has attended and financially supported FVSU for decades. According to the Jones family, members have contributed $700,000 to the university. This is the largest contribution from an alumni family.
“From my perspective Fort Valley gave me a lot,” said Alonzo Jones. “Now this is just an effort for me to give back.”
Jones says his family wants to give other students the same opportunities they had. And he hopes his family’s contributions will have a long lasting impact. Additionally, the Joneses plan to continue to commit to education, healthcare and social justice.
During Monday’s event, the university also announced the establishment of its first endowed professorship in social justice.