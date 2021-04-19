UPDATE (Monday, April 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, April 19, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/19/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 869,590 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, April 19, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1897 10220.35 65 170
Atkinson 778 9339.74 18 115
Bacon 1274 11171.52 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3810 8575.67 111 316
Banks 1615 8082.27 33 185
Barrow 8574 9925.56 130 592
Bartow 11070 9993.59 207 815
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 60 151
Berrien 1054 5467.94 31 71
Bibb 13220 8688.79 401 1752
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 921 4796.38 32 73
Brooks 934 5938.83 36 86
Bryan 2683 6855.41 34 172
Bulloch 5216 6563.73 63 213
Burke 1756 7859.64 36 148
Butts 2238 8890.12 73 123
Calhoun 442 6996.99 15 73
Camden 3185 5906.46 27 131
Candler 738 6810 36 61
Carroll 7347 6116.43 131 307
Catoosa 5538 8052.81 63 247
Charlton 1049 7916.38 24 62
Chatham 19916 6816.44 407 1599
Chattahoochee 3212 29881.85 13 27
Chattooga 2213 8935.64 60 173
Cherokee 22071 8278.17 298 1249
Clarke 12636 9736.55 133 487
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23126 7586.32 434 1324
Clinch 729 10952.52 25 66
Cobb 59671 7547.67 942 3076
Coffee 4225 9815.99 136 645
Colquitt 3489 7686.21 75 245
Columbia 10929 6889.57 157 463
Cook 1160 6652.52 37 106
Coweta 8553 5626.94 202 336
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 69
Crisp 1418 6361.88 54 160
Dade 1193 7381.51 11 62
Dawson 2680 9918.21 41 244
Decatur 2128 8084.49 54 143
DeKalb 56803 7161.66 903 4483
Dodge 1080 5298.01 55 105
Dooly 784 5850.75 32 90
Dougherty 5455 6067.52 276 1009
Douglas 11749 7734.39 171 834
Early 1008 9934.95 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3747 5852.31 64 243
Elbert 1521 8028.5 57 128
Emanuel 1728 7624.43 53 124
Evans 755 7064.66 17 72
Fannin 2104 7993.92 58 174
Fayette 6547 5569.83 151 253
Floyd 9909 9917.33 180 871
Forsyth 17663 6995.05 173 942
Franklin 2317 9931.84 42 151
Fulton 80503 7323.91 1252 4725
Gilmer 2461 7833.34 70 207
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6595 7664.42 152 440
Gordon 6440 11094.08 101 325
Grady 1521 6198.04 46 173
Greene 1492 7971.36 56 136
Gwinnett 85282 8781.59 1048 5346
Habersham 4621 10089.52 149 470
Hall 24772 12004.9 430 2339
Hancock 830 10130.6 62 104
Haralson 1703 5543.26 34 74
Harris 2136 6153.49 56 155
Hart 1702 6519.32 37 115
Heard 625 5052.55 16 42
Henry 18813 7843.13 289 590
Houston 9901 6304.8 188 727
Irwin 678 7187.53 18 81
Jackson 8424 11277.11 137 500
Jasper 668 4704.56 18 61
Jeff Davis 1287 8496.17 37 94
Jefferson 1573 10272.32 59 152
Jenkins 723 8430.5 39 83
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1564 5470.25 53 161
Lamar 1326 6853.78 44 119
Lanier 490 4733.84 9 27
Laurens 3686 7793.47 142 349
Lee 1584 5285.11 50 184
Liberty 3348 5408.37 60 216
Lincoln 506 6227.69 24 52
Long 651 3268.89 10 46
Lowndes 7700 6532.18 138 370
Lumpkin 2758 8159.28 62 281
Macon 604 4650.45 25 81
Madison 2713 8990.29 46 156
Marion 393 4738.94 17 37
McDuffie 1642 7602.91 41 155
McIntosh 688 4723 14 55
Meriwether 1500 7136.06 71 134
Miller 673 11675.92 9 40
Mitchell 1521 6896.08 74 229
Monroe 1854 6686.62 86 190
Montgomery 713 7729.84 21 43
Morgan 1184 6186.64 22 84
Murray 4133 10265.52 77 242
Muscogee 14006 7309.03 386 1133
Newton 7373 6562.29 214 638
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23338 0 467 1246
Oconee 3013 7219.01 62 127
Oglethorpe 1183 7762.47 28 75
Paulding 10597 6141.69 163 397
Peach 1822 6655.71 52 212
Pickens 2501 7458.99 58 205
Pierce 1237 6328.98 43 132
Pike 1054 5588.55 26 69
Polk 3910 8992.23 77 375
Pulaski 607 5572.39 32 54
Putnam 1767 8074.02 57 161
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1509 8883.79 41 150
Randolph 465 6884.81 32 81
Richmond 19616 9699.37 404 1306
Rockdale 5916 6229.99 149 852
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 72
Seminole 742 9115.48 17 66
Spalding 3982 5761.83 153 430
Stephens 2950 11204.8 79 253
Stewart 782 12759.01 23 124
Sumter 1793 6098.85 91 263
Talbot 379 6154.6 18 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1835 7221.28 45 120
Taylor 508 6383.51 22 71
Telfair 713 4557.66 45 69
Terrell 559 6602.1 45 111
Thomas 3524 7931.4 113 346
Tift 3407 8344.35 96 412
Toombs 2895 10728.98 96 172
Towns 1067 8866.54 42 127
Treutlen 623 9122.86 24 51
Troup 5857 8317.95 182 488
Turner 596 7379.89 33 86
Twiggs 508 6282.46 36 100
Union 2009 7929.74 67 205
Unknown 2388 0 13 46
Upson 1794 6827.26 106 174
Walker 6379 9163.91 79 277
Walton 7948 8295.24 233 491
Ware 2984 8322.87 148 351
Warren 371 7120.92 13 47
Washington 1602 7890.85 61 110
Wayne 2712 9047.84 73 268
Webster 105 4117.65 4 15
Wheeler 457 5778.23 21 35
White 2951 9292.15 66 291
Whitfield 14750 14091.64 226 738
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 72
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 725 8128.71 28 118
Worth 1176 5838.55 59 173
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,627,413 (8,119,408 reported molecular tests; 508,005 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 869,590 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 60,521 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,241 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, April 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
