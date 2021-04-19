President Jimmy Carter issues statement on death of former VP Walter Mondale

Walter Mondale died at his Minneapolis home at the age of 93.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
14
Jimmy Carter
Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former President Jimmy Carter issues a statement on the death of former Vice President Walter “Fritz” Mondale.

Mondale was a former Democratic senator from Minnesota who served as vice president under Carter. His family reports he died at his Minneapolis home at the age of 93.

Former President Carter issued the following statement:

“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history. During our administration, Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driving force that had never been seen before and still exists today. He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world. Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior. Rosalynn and I join all Americans in giving thanks for his exemplary life, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

Previous articleStaying dry and warm Tuesday
Next articleSouth Bibb Rec Center hosting senior computer classes
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.