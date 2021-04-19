President Jimmy Carter issues statement on death of former VP Walter Mondale

Walter Mondale died at his Minneapolis home at the age of 93.

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former President Jimmy Carter issues a statement on the death of former Vice President Walter “Fritz” Mondale.

Mondale was a former Democratic senator from Minnesota who served as vice president under Carter. His family reports he died at his Minneapolis home at the age of 93.

Former President Carter issued the following statement:

“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history. During our administration, Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driving force that had never been seen before and still exists today. He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world. Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior. Rosalynn and I join all Americans in giving thanks for his exemplary life, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.”