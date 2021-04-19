Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller is hoping to implement a second pay scale increase for first responders. He says it all depends on the OLOST passing.

Who the pay scale would include

Sheriff deputies

911 operators

Firefighters

Emergency Management

Mayor Miller says there are people who have worked in the county for a long time whose pay might match some of the new people coming in. This second pay scale would help resolve that issue.

“We don’t believe that’s a way we should treat our employees. We need to show them that we value them, we thank them for their time that they’ve been there,” says Mayor Miller. “This is one way to reward them.”

According to Mayor Miller, this second pay scale would look at incentive pay. That includes merit increases for good job performance or extra schooling. He says they hope the second pay scale would help with retaining officers.

“We believe that by implementing the second part of the pay scale, giving more money for longevity and what we call compression,” says Mayor Miller. “That will not only enable us to retain the very best officers but recruit new ones and retain.”

Public safety is a top priority for Mayor Miller’s administration. The pay scale increase will help with getting more boots on the ground. Also, he says programs like Mental Health Matters and Clean Streets Matter will help with the root cause of crime. He says they are working on youth outreach programs in schools and neighborhoods.

“If we can get to the children at a young age and change their lives at an early age and do intervention, it helps us save money on the back end and save lives on the back end. And we put a little more emphasis on the front end of that problem,” says Mayor Miller.

The process could take several months.

Mayor Miller says they expect the second pay scale to be implemented within six months of the OLOST passing. Governor Kemp has to sign the bill into law. Voters will decide if the OLOST passes at a later date.