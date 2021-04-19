Sunny and mostly dry work week ahead

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain chances are very low during the work week before shower and thunderstorms roll back in Saturday.
TODAY.
After a comfortably cool start to the day we will warm into the middle and upper 70’s this afternoon under a sunny sky. A breeze out of the northwest will gust to 15 mph at times. The wind will lay down overnight as a few clouds build in. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.
TOMORROW.
A little bit more cloud cover is back in store tomorrow, but temperatures will still warm into the middle and upper 70’s once again. Rain is not expected to impact the forecast area. Overnight lows will be in the lower and middle 50’s.
WEEK AHEAD.
We’ll stay dry for the work week before rain returns this weekend. Right now it looks as if Saturday will be a washout with 1-2″ of rain possible across our area. Temperatures will remain in the 70’s.
