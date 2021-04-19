VIP Academy application for virtual learning now open

By
Lizbeth Gutierrez
-
0
1
Bibb County School District VIP Applications now open
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County School District has a new virtual option for students.

The VIP Academy has expanded to a virtual school, that is available for students in 4th through 12 grade.

This new virtual option will allow students to learn at their own pace without a tight schedule.

Other Features that it offers:
  • Certified Instructors
  • Full-time virtual enrollment
  • Success coaches
  • Special Education support
  • Engaging Curriculum
  • Extracurricular Opportunities

This new virtual option is set to begin this fall, with about 500 students as the school district’s goal of enrollment.

If you would like to enroll your student, you can do so at http://vipacadamey.bcsdk12.net

mm
Lizbeth Gutierrez
My name is Lizbeth Gutierrez and I am born and raised in Florida. I attended the University of South Florida and graduated May of 2020 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, Go Bulls! I have dreamt of working in the News, since I was in 5th grade. A little bit about myself, I am Mexican American and I am very proud of my roots and where I am from. I love helping people and talking to people everywhere I go. I also love going out and just having a good time with friends. This is my first time living in a new state and I hope to further my career with new friendships and new experiences.