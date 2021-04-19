|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County School District has a new virtual option for students.
The VIP Academy has expanded to a virtual school, that is available for students in 4th through 12 grade.
This new virtual option will allow students to learn at their own pace without a tight schedule.
Other Features that it offers:
- Certified Instructors
- Full-time virtual enrollment
- Success coaches
- Special Education support
- Engaging Curriculum
- Extracurricular Opportunities
This new virtual option is set to begin this fall, with about 500 students as the school district’s goal of enrollment.
If you would like to enroll your student, you can do so at http://vipacadamey.bcsdk12.net