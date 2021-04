Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer.

Witnesses say the victim was walking along the shoulder of I-75 when they were hit by a tractor-trailer traveling southbound. Personnel from the Bibb County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released after the next of kin is notified.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.