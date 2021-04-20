BCSO looking for man who robbed Macon business

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery.

It happened Monday at the Sultan Hookah and Vape on Riverside Drive at around 11:30 p.m.

Deputies say a man entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect the store on foot. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, Investigator Omar Sanders at (478) 951-2416, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.