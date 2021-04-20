Former Mary Persons High football coach Dan Pitts dies

Listen to the content of this post:

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The city of Forsyth is mourning the loss of former Mary Persons High School head football coach Dan Pitts, who died Tuesday morning at the age of 88.

Pitts became the head coach of the Bulldogs in 1959, having no coaching experience and having just graduated from the University of Georgia.

Pitts coached Mary Persons for 39 seasons, until 1997. The Bulldogs won 15 region titles and a state championship in 1980.

Mary Persons had 32 straight winning seasons from 1966 through Pitts’ last season, and in that span lost four games in a season only four times.

The football stadium at Mary Persons High School is named after coach Pitts, who won 346 games in his coaching career, the fourth-most in the history of Georgia High School football.