UPDATE (Tuesday, April 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/20/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 870,517 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1898 10225.74 65 170
Atkinson 779 9351.74 18 115
Bacon 1274 11171.52 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3814 8584.68 111 317
Banks 1616 8087.28 33 186
Barrow 8579 9931.35 130 597
Bartow 11078 10000.81 207 819
Ben Hill 1483 8909.58 60 151
Berrien 1054 5467.94 31 70
Bibb 13231 8696.02 401 1752
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 923 4806.79 32 74
Brooks 936 5951.55 36 86
Bryan 2685 6860.52 34 172
Bulloch 5217 6564.99 63 215
Burke 1758 7868.59 36 148
Butts 2237 8886.15 73 124
Calhoun 442 6996.99 15 73
Camden 3188 5912.02 27 131
Candler 738 6810 36 61
Carroll 7346 6115.6 131 309
Catoosa 5561 8086.26 63 247
Charlton 1048 7908.84 24 62
Chatham 19949 6827.73 409 1602
Chattahoochee 3213 29891.15 13 28
Chattooga 2213 8935.64 60 174
Cherokee 22085 8283.42 298 1251
Clarke 12645 9743.49 133 489
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23161 7597.81 434 1331
Clinch 729 10952.52 25 66
Cobb 59736 7555.9 944 3077
Coffee 4229 9825.29 136 645
Colquitt 3499 7708.24 75 245
Columbia 10936 6893.99 157 463
Cook 1160 6652.52 37 106
Coweta 8563 5633.52 202 338
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 69
Crisp 1421 6375.34 54 160
Dade 1197 7406.26 11 62
Dawson 2681 9921.91 41 244
Decatur 2131 8095.89 54 143
DeKalb 56886 7172.13 903 4491
Dodge 1079 5293.11 55 105
Dooly 784 5850.75 32 90
Dougherty 5463 6076.41 276 1009
Douglas 11766 7745.58 171 836
Early 1008 9934.95 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3750 5857 64 245
Elbert 1521 8028.5 57 128
Emanuel 1728 7624.43 53 124
Evans 756 7074.02 17 72
Fannin 2108 8009.12 58 174
Fayette 6555 5576.64 151 253
Floyd 9911 9919.33 180 872
Forsyth 17690 7005.75 173 945
Franklin 2318 9936.13 42 151
Fulton 80591 7331.91 1250 4742
Gilmer 2461 7833.34 71 208
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6633 7708.58 152 442
Gordon 6441 11095.8 101 325
Grady 1523 6206.19 46 173
Greene 1493 7976.71 56 136
Gwinnett 85362 8789.83 1049 5353
Habersham 4622 10091.7 150 471
Hall 24786 12011.69 431 2346
Hancock 831 10142.8 62 105
Haralson 1704 5546.51 34 74
Harris 2136 6153.49 56 155
Hart 1703 6523.15 37 115
Heard 627 5068.71 16 43
Henry 18833 7851.47 289 592
Houston 9923 6318.81 188 731
Irwin 678 7187.53 18 81
Jackson 8433 11289.16 137 503
Jasper 669 4711.6 18 62
Jeff Davis 1288 8502.77 37 94
Jefferson 1573 10272.32 59 153
Jenkins 723 8430.5 39 83
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1565 5473.75 53 161
Lamar 1326 6853.78 44 119
Lanier 491 4743.5 9 27
Laurens 3690 7801.93 143 350
Lee 1584 5285.11 50 184
Liberty 3354 5418.07 60 218
Lincoln 506 6227.69 24 52
Long 653 3278.94 10 46
Lowndes 7707 6538.12 138 373
Lumpkin 2764 8177.03 62 282
Macon 605 4658.15 25 81
Madison 2714 8993.6 46 156
Marion 394 4750.99 17 37
McDuffie 1646 7621.43 41 155
McIntosh 689 4729.87 14 55
Meriwether 1501 7140.82 71 134
Miller 674 11693.27 9 40
Mitchell 1523 6905.15 74 229
Monroe 1854 6686.62 86 191
Montgomery 714 7740.68 21 43
Morgan 1184 6186.64 22 84
Murray 4141 10285.39 77 242
Muscogee 14019 7315.81 386 1134
Newton 7385 6572.97 215 638
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23351 0 468 1246
Oconee 3016 7226.2 62 128
Oglethorpe 1184 7769.03 28 75
Paulding 10619 6154.44 164 398
Peach 1826 6670.32 52 213
Pickens 2506 7473.9 58 206
Pierce 1238 6334.1 43 132
Pike 1054 5588.55 26 69
Polk 3911 8994.53 77 376
Pulaski 607 5572.39 32 54
Putnam 1772 8096.87 57 161
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1509 8883.79 41 150
Randolph 465 6884.81 32 81
Richmond 19630 9706.29 404 1310
Rockdale 5923 6237.36 150 854
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 72
Seminole 744 9140.05 17 66
Spalding 3986 5767.62 153 431
Stephens 2950 11204.8 79 253
Stewart 782 12759.01 23 125
Sumter 1794 6102.25 91 263
Talbot 379 6154.6 18 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1835 7221.28 45 120
Taylor 508 6383.51 22 71
Telfair 713 4557.66 45 69
Terrell 559 6602.1 45 111
Thomas 3527 7938.15 113 347
Tift 3409 8349.25 96 414
Toombs 2901 10751.21 96 172
Towns 1070 8891.47 42 127
Treutlen 623 9122.86 24 52
Troup 5858 8319.37 182 488
Turner 596 7379.89 33 86
Twiggs 508 6282.46 36 100
Union 2019 7969.21 67 208
Unknown 2387 0 12 44
Upson 1797 6838.68 106 175
Walker 6393 9184.03 79 277
Walton 7955 8302.54 233 491
Ware 2985 8325.66 148 349
Warren 372 7140.12 13 47
Washington 1602 7890.85 60 111
Wayne 2713 9051.18 73 268
Webster 105 4117.65 4 15
Wheeler 457 5778.23 21 35
White 2951 9292.15 66 292
Whitfield 14766 14106.92 226 741
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 72
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 726 8139.93 28 119
Worth 1180 5858.41 59 173
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,639,175 (8,130,869 reported molecular tests; 508,306 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 870,517 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 60,652 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,250 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

