Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts for George Floyd's death

By
Associated Press
-
0
53
George Floyd, who died after being pinned to the ground by an officer who pressed a knee into his neck, Photo courtesy of MGN.
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts:

  • 2ND DEGREE MURDER- GUILTY
  • 3RD DEGREE MURDER- GUILTY
  • 2ND DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER- GUILTY

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence, and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.