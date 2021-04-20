Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts for George Floyd’s death

|
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts:
- 2ND DEGREE MURDER- GUILTY
- 3RD DEGREE MURDER- GUILTY
- 2ND DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER- GUILTY
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence, and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.
Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.