|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A local couple is providing comfort to families grieving the loss of an infant.
Kendall and Andy Reid lost two babies in 2017 and 2019. The family started raising money for CuddleCots after they lost their second baby.
A CuddleCot is an in-room cooling system that slows down the natural process that follows death. This gives a family more time to say goodbye to their baby.
Each CuddleCot costs about $3000. There are less than 1,000 in use in the United States.
We spoke with Kendall Reid about what it means to provide the CuddleCots to grieving families.
“That day one is just so hard,” says Reid. “So just for some comfort on someone else’s day one, it just means a lot to me because I know how devastating it is.”
The Reid’s have raised money to donate 10 CuddleCots to different hospitals in Georgia.
The most recent one was donated this week to the NICU at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.