Local couple raises funds to donate ‘CuddleCots’ to hospitals

A CuddleCot is an in-room cooling system that slows down the natural process that follows death.

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A local couple is providing comfort to families grieving the loss of an infant.

Kendall and Andy Reid lost two babies in 2017 and 2019. The family started raising money for CuddleCots after they lost their second baby.

A CuddleCot is an in-room cooling system that slows down the natural process that follows death. This gives a family more time to say goodbye to their baby.

Each CuddleCot costs about $3000. There are less than 1,000 in use in the United States.

We spoke with Kendall Reid about what it means to provide the CuddleCots to grieving families.

“That day one is just so hard,” says Reid. “So just for some comfort on someone else’s day one, it just means a lot to me because I know how devastating it is.”

The Reid’s have raised money to donate 10 CuddleCots to different hospitals in Georgia.

The most recent one was donated this week to the NICU at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

 

Previous articleMuseum of Aviation hosts ‘Space Week’
mm
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.