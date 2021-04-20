|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — City of Milledgeville leaders are welcoming more business foot traffic to the area. Milledgeville City Manager Hank Griffeth says college students make up much of the foot traffic because Milledgeville is home to three colleges. And students are visiting both locally-owned businesses and chain businesses.
“I think we are a regional retail shopping hub, and I think we’re going to continue to get stronger,” said Griffeth.
Most recently, the growing city has attracted a new restaurant. Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is set to open Wednesday. Owner Jeramie Martin wants to welcome people near and far.
Griffeth says Milledgeville wants to continue to grow by welcoming more businesses to the area. For more information about opening a business in Milledgeville, call (478)414-4008.