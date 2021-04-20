Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 12-16

|
Restaurant Report Card: April 12-16
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 12 and Friday, April 16, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
China Wing
1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Subway
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Taco Bell
2495 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
Buffington’s
120 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2021
McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2021
McDonald’s
2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2021
Bibb County:
Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Central Fellowship Christian Academy Gym (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Francar’s
1365 LINDEN AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Subway
630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)
111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Skyview Elementary School (Food Service)
5700 FULTON MILL RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Alexander II School Nutrition (Food Service)
1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Mount de Sales Academy (Food Service)
851 ORANGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)
3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Central High School (Food Service)
2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Southwest High School (Food Service)
1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)
2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)
4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
ACE Academy (Food Service)
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Windsor Academy Cafeteria
4150 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
La Bella Vita
347 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Dough Trailer (Food Service)
GA RADIO ALLIANCE SPRING FEST 2021 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Candy Castle – Cotton Candy
GA RADIO ALLIANCE SPRING FEST 2021 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Foley’s Concessions Booth 2
GA RADIO ALLIANCE SPRING FEST 2021 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Fish & Pig
6420 MOSLEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
Hooters of Macon
112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Plantation Suites (Food Service)
6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
M A Evans School (Food Service)
345 EDWARDS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Matilda Hartley Elementary School (Food Service)
2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)
1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)
855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Hutchings College and Career Academy (Food Service)
1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Cirrus Academy (Food Service)
1870 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Motley’s Community Store (Food Service)
901 MAYNARD ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
343 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2021
Houston County:
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Little Caesar’s
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Pace Family Mexican
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Great American Cookie / Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Cold Stone Creamery
2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Scott Boys Smokin/ BBQ – Base of Operation
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Scott Boys Smokin/ BBQ – Mobile
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Moe’s Southwest Grill
794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
GG’s Southern Kitchen
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Sparkle Britches / Sweet Lorraine’s Homemade Fudge
PEACH BLOSSOM CLUSTER DOG SHOW 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
Reaves Peanut Cart
PEACH BLOSSOM CLUSTER DOG SHOW 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
Cox – Main Peach
PEACH BLOSSOM CLUSTER DOG SHOW 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
Sweet Charlies
1117 GA HWY 96 STE 112 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
TBreak Pho & Baba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
Chick-fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
Chocolate Moonshine Company
PERRY PEACH BLOSSOM CLUSTER DOG SHOW 2021 PERRY, PA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
MMH Concession
PEACH BLOSSOM CLUSTER DOG SHOW 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2021
Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Russell Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Jade’s Gourmet Popcorn
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Cake N Shake
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2021
Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)
315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2021
Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2021
Westfield School Cafeteria
2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2021
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2021
Laurens County:
Brian’s Giant Subs
1632 VETERANS BLVD STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Papa’s Cooking Mobile Base
1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Dublin High School (Food Service)
1127 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2021
Peach County:
The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-16-2021
Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Putnam County:
Inaho
103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Putnam County High School (Food Service)
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
Twiggs County:
Kountry Kitchen & Seafood
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-15-2021
Washington County:
Smashed
100 E SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2021
