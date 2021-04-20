Teen arrested in Macon armed robbery attempt involving toy gun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to an attempted armed robbery where the suspect used a toy gun.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, 17-year-old Javon Blackshear is accused of trying to rob the Mercer Food Mart located at 3737 Mercer University Drive.

Deputies say Blackshear was inside the store trying to play a gambling machine. When a store employee asked for ID, deputies say Blackshear pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register. The incident report shows the store employee locked himself behind a protective plexiglass counter, and Blackshear left the store.

When deputies started canvassing the area, they located Blackshear in the 1600 block of North Atwood Drive. Deputies say they recovered a toy handgun that was used in the armed robbery attempt.

No injuries were reported.

Blackshear is being held in the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center without bond on an armed robbery charge.

