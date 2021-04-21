UPDATE (Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
31519
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/21/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 871,460 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1898 10225.74 65 170
Atkinson 779 9351.74 18 115
Bacon 1275 11180.29 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3816 8589.18 111 317
Banks 1617 8092.28 33 186
Barrow 8595 9949.87 130 597
Bartow 11092 10013.45 207 820
Ben Hill 1484 8915.59 60 151
Berrien 1054 5467.94 31 70
Bibb 13243 8703.91 401 1753
Bleckley 797 6208.13 34 47
Brantley 924 4812 32 75
Brooks 936 5951.55 36 86
Bryan 2686 6863.07 34 172
Bulloch 5221 6570.02 63 217
Burke 1761 7882.02 36 150
Butts 2242 8906.01 74 124
Calhoun 443 7012.82 15 73
Camden 3190 5915.73 27 132
Candler 740 6828.46 36 61
Carroll 7350 6118.93 131 310
Catoosa 5569 8097.89 63 247
Charlton 1048 7908.84 24 62
Chatham 19962 6832.18 410 1606
Chattahoochee 3214 29900.46 13 28
Chattooga 2214 8939.68 60 175
Cherokee 22097 8287.92 299 1256
Clarke 12650 9747.34 135 489
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 23208 7613.22 436 1332
Clinch 731 10982.57 25 66
Cobb 59798 7563.74 944 3081
Coffee 4229 9825.29 136 646
Colquitt 3501 7712.64 75 246
Columbia 10947 6900.92 157 465
Cook 1160 6652.52 37 106
Coweta 8571 5638.78 202 339
Crawford 522 4268.89 17 68
Crisp 1425 6393.29 55 160
Dade 1197 7406.26 11 62
Dawson 2683 9929.31 41 244
Decatur 2137 8118.68 54 145
DeKalb 56951 7180.32 903 4499
Dodge 1079 5293.11 55 105
Dooly 784 5850.75 32 90
Dougherty 5472 6086.42 276 1012
Douglas 11783 7756.77 172 839
Early 1008 9934.95 43 73
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3752 5860.12 64 245
Elbert 1521 8028.5 57 128
Emanuel 1728 7624.43 53 124
Evans 756 7074.02 17 72
Fannin 2108 8009.12 58 174
Fayette 6559 5580.04 151 253
Floyd 9927 9935.35 180 873
Forsyth 17709 7013.27 175 945
Franklin 2318 9936.13 42 151
Fulton 80703 7342.1 1252 4772
Gilmer 2465 7846.07 71 208
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6646 7723.69 152 444
Gordon 6442 11097.52 101 325
Grady 1523 6206.19 46 173
Greene 1496 7992.73 56 136
Gwinnett 85471 8801.05 1050 5362
Habersham 4623 10093.89 150 471
Hall 24807 12021.87 432 2350
Hancock 832 10155.01 62 105
Haralson 1706 5553.02 34 74
Harris 2138 6159.25 56 155
Hart 1702 6519.32 37 115
Heard 629 5084.88 16 44
Henry 18865 7864.81 290 595
Houston 9947 6334.1 188 733
Irwin 678 7187.53 18 81
Jackson 8439 11297.19 137 505
Jasper 668 4704.56 18 62
Jeff Davis 1288 8502.77 37 94
Jefferson 1575 10285.38 59 153
Jenkins 723 8430.5 39 83
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 97
Jones 1564 5470.25 53 161
Lamar 1331 6879.62 44 119
Lanier 491 4743.5 9 27
Laurens 3691 7804.04 143 350
Lee 1584 5285.11 50 184
Liberty 3354 5418.07 60 218
Lincoln 506 6227.69 24 52
Long 653 3278.94 10 46
Lowndes 7711 6541.51 138 373
Lumpkin 2766 8182.95 62 282
Macon 605 4658.15 25 81
Madison 2716 9000.23 46 156
Marion 395 4763.05 17 39
McDuffie 1650 7639.95 41 155
McIntosh 690 4736.73 14 55
Meriwether 1503 7150.33 71 134
Miller 674 11693.27 9 40
Mitchell 1525 6914.22 74 229
Monroe 1853 6683.02 86 191
Montgomery 715 7751.52 21 43
Morgan 1184 6186.64 23 84
Murray 4144 10292.84 77 242
Muscogee 14038 7325.73 386 1138
Newton 7391 6578.31 215 641
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23407 0 469 1249
Oconee 3020 7235.79 62 128
Oglethorpe 1184 7769.03 28 75
Paulding 10633 6162.56 164 402
Peach 1828 6677.63 52 214
Pickens 2510 7485.83 58 206
Pierce 1238 6334.1 43 134
Pike 1054 5588.55 26 69
Polk 3914 9001.43 78 377
Pulaski 607 5572.39 32 54
Putnam 1774 8106.01 57 161
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1513 8907.34 41 150
Randolph 466 6899.62 32 81
Richmond 19648 9715.19 405 1316
Rockdale 5936 6251.05 151 859
Schley 209 3962.09 5 21
Screven 809 5820.14 21 72
Seminole 744 9140.05 17 66
Spalding 3994 5779.19 153 432
Stephens 2951 11208.6 79 253
Stewart 782 12759.01 23 125
Sumter 1794 6102.25 91 263
Talbot 380 6170.83 18 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1835 7221.28 45 120
Taylor 508 6383.51 22 71
Telfair 713 4557.66 45 69
Terrell 559 6602.1 45 111
Thomas 3529 7942.65 113 347
Tift 3411 8354.15 96 414
Toombs 2902 10754.92 96 172
Towns 1072 8908.09 42 127
Treutlen 624 9137.5 24 52
Troup 5862 8325.05 182 489
Turner 596 7379.89 33 86
Twiggs 508 6282.46 36 100
Union 2019 7969.21 67 208
Unknown 2378 0 11 45
Upson 1797 6838.68 106 175
Walker 6399 9192.64 80 278
Walton 7966 8314.03 233 491
Ware 2985 8325.66 148 349
Warren 373 7159.31 13 47
Washington 1602 7890.85 60 111
Wayne 2716 9061.19 74 269
Webster 105 4117.65 4 15
Wheeler 457 5778.23 21 35
White 2954 9301.59 66 292
Whitfield 14775 14115.52 226 743
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 72
Wilkes 669 6680.65 20 72
Wilkinson 727 8151.14 28 119
Worth 1179 5853.44 59 173
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,654,984 (8,146,288 reported molecular tests; 508,696 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 871,460 (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 60,788 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,272 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

