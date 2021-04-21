Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller announced that volunteer groups collected 109,000 pounds of trash during the community cleanup on April 10th.

Mayor Miller says there is still more work to do, and he wants to hold litterbugs accountable. The county plans on installing cameras where illegal dumping happens frequently.

“Maybe they’ll pay some money,” says Mayor Miller. “But my request to that judge on sentencing day is let them spend time on the side of the road picking up trash.”

Caroline Childs, Executive Director for Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful, says the community cleanup was the biggest community cleanup ever. She says there were more than 80 groups and 1,500 volunteers who participated.

“It means a lot because at the end of the day this is where people live, this is where businesses are, this is where their children are growing up, where they go to school,” explained Childs. “Creating an environment that’s clean and safe, I think that’s such a great way to give back to your community and your neighborhood.”

Childs says Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful’s mission is to create a greener and cleaner Macon.

She says the best way to achieve that is to stop littering. She offers several tips to help keep the community clean.

Keep a plastic bag in your car to collect trash and then throw the bag away when you get home

Report illegal dumping if you see it using See, Click, Fix

Partner with Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful for neighborhood cleanups

Mayor Miller says we can change the culture in Macon-Bibb. He says he can already feel the shift in people’s energy.

“I do think people are very excited about it. People are becoming passionate about taking pride in their hometown and their streets, because it says a lot about who we are,” says Mayor Miller.

Mayor Miller announced the next community cleanup is July 24. You can also schedule a neighborhood cleanup anytime by reaching out to Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful.